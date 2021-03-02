Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February

The annual inflation rate in the euro zone is expected to be 0.9% in February 2021, according to a flash estimate published Tuesday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office.

That would make the rate stable compared to January.

Inflation had returned to positive territory last month after five negative months due to a depressed economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had fluctuated between -0.2% and -0.3% from August to December 2020, fuelling concern about the state of the European economy.

Among the main components of inflation in the euro zone, food, alcohol and tobacco should see the highest annual rate in February (1.4%, compared to 1.5% in January), followed by services (1.2%, compared to 1.4% in January), industrial goods excluding energy (1.0%, compared to 1.5% in January) and energy (1.7%, compared to -4.2% in January).

The Brussels Times