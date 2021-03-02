   
Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On...
Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week...
‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber...
Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    ‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end of year, WHO warns
    Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    Slopes of Brussels’ Justice Palace made car-free from today
    Psychologists see twice as many sessions since coronavirus began
    Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès
    ‘No one was consulted’: Brussels’ curfew extended without mayors’ input
    100 Belgians given coronavirus vaccine after responding to Facebook post
    View more
    Share article:

    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The annual inflation rate in the euro zone is expected to be 0.9% in February 2021, according to a flash estimate published Tuesday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office.

    That would make the rate stable compared to January.

    Inflation had returned to positive territory last month after five negative months due to a depressed economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    It had fluctuated between -0.2% and -0.3% from August to December 2020, fuelling concern about the state of the European economy.

    Among the main components of inflation in the euro zone, food, alcohol and tobacco should see the highest annual rate in February (1.4%, compared to 1.5% in January), followed by services (1.2%, compared to 1.4% in January), industrial goods excluding energy (1.0%, compared to 1.5% in January) and energy (1.7%, compared to -4.2% in January).

    The Brussels Times