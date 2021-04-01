   
National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
Latest News:
More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers...
National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay...
Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead...
Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what...
Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
    Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead in cell 
    Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes?
    Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO says
    Eurovision Song Contest can go ahead with live audience as test event
    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
    Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care
    Both employers and employees in childcare sector on strike today
    Belgian rail CEO threatens to suspend all train travel to coastal destinations
    Former top cop faces corruption charges
    14% of adult population in Belgium vaccinated, coronavirus infection rate declining
    The Recap: Bubble, Belgium & Beyond
    Interior Minister appeals against court order to lift all Covid measures
    Trains going to the coast can only be 50% full during Easter break
    ‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures
    Record growth of 35% in online sales across European borders ‘result of coronavirus crisis’
    ESA astronaut applications open
    EU auditors: Inconsistent customs controls affect EU revenues  
    Biologist: ‘The next pandemic could come from our own livestock’
    View more
    Share article:

    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    The financial sector pays best. © Adeolou Eletu at Unsplash

    A higher education qualification carries a serious income advantage of 28% more pay for men and 27% for women, according to figures from the National Bank (NBB).

    But even a secondary school diploma brings an income benefit, of 9% for men and 6% for women, compared to their contemporaries who left school without one.

    A skilled trade is worth 5% more pay for a man, but 19% more for a woman, while a highly skilled job means 26% more for a man and 34% more for women.

    Employees – that is, people who work for other people or for the state – represent 85% of the Belgian working population. In the public sector, there is centralised wage negotiation, while in the private sector pay tends to be determined by joint committees representing different economic sectors.

    Wide pay gaps, therefore, are not common in Belgium. But when gaps appear after a person is engaged, the usual determining factors are seniority and gained experience.

    One interesting fact that emerged from the data used by the study is that very few working people in Belgium are earning the statutory minimum wage – about 2-3% according to some estimates. That applies to the private sector as well as the public sector. Private sector workers whose pay is governed by joint sector committees tend to earn a minimum wage that is 19% higher than the statutory minimum.

    Non-EU origin brings a disadvantage, the study finds. A man from outside the EU can expect to make 17% less on average – in other words, enough of a difference to wipe out the benefit of a school diploma and a skilled trade. For women, the disadvantage is less, at 10%.

    All other things being equal, large companies (more than 50 employees) pay better, to the tune of 15% more than in a company with fewer than ten employees. Companies with 21 to 49 employees earn 6% more.

    Finally, the financial sector pays best, with incomes 8% higher than in the manufacturing industry, considered to be the benchmark. The construction industry comes in 16% lower than manufacturing, while the hospitality industry pays 19% less.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times