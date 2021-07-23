   
Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 July, 2021
Latest News:
Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms...
Explained: when does the validity of a PCR...
Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate...
Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but...
Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 July 2021
    Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms
    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
    Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate experts
    Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but hunger strikers
    Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections
    Belgium stops holding coronavirus press conferences, for now
    Historic artifacts from Eastern European Jewish communities seized in New York
    Wallonia calls for vigilance this weekend ahead of rainy forecast
    Belgium in Brief: On The Steps Of The Palace
    Research: Leuven team discover key step in Alzheimer’s process
    Heat waves and water-related hazards most dominant disasters in the past 50 years
    5 facts about the Olympics
    ‘Our heart bleeds’: Pukkelpop cancels this year’s festival after all
    If Pukkelpop can’t meet the conditions, it can’t take place, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    Royal Palace in Brussels opens to the public again
    Belgian Triathlete tests positive for Covid-19, will miss part of Tokyo Olympics
    From illegal parking to ‘Skieve Parck’: Brussels transforms slopes of Justice Palace
    Another victim of heavy rainfall: Belgium’s wine growers
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions on the increase
    View more
    Share article:

    Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    The Euro dipped slightly vis-à-vis the dollar following the announcement by European Central Bank President (ECB), Christine Lagarde, that the Bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy and not reduce debt purchases.

    The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate now stands at 1.18.

    There had been some expectations amongst analysts that the ECB’s emergency bond-buying program (PEPP) would be reduced. Under the pandemic emergency purchase programme which is currently set to last until March 2022, the ECB is purchasing some 20 billion euros of debt a week to support the eurozone’s economic recovery.

    The total budget of the programme amounts to 1.85 trillion euros. However, the ECB could choose to end it before the scheduled end date.

    Lagarde said that the increase in coronavirus infections was “a source of growing uncertainty” for the eurozone economy. It is the main reason for why no decision of a PEPP reduction was made.

    “Obviously, many other central banks are raising the possibility of discussing the reduction of these purchases, but the fact that the ECB has not mentioned this at all, confirms that monetary tightening is not coming soon,” analyst Kathy Lien from BK Asset Management commented on the ECB’s press conference Thursday.

    “In one word, the ECB is currently the most ‘dovish’ out of all central banks, which is the reason the Euro dipped,” she added, referring to bank’s strategy of stimulating job creation rather than controlling inflation.

    The eurozone annual inflation rate in the euro zone fell slightly in June, to 1.9%, after reaching 2% in May.

    All eyes are now set on the American Central Bank’s (Fed) meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, as currency traders are banking on a Fed monetary policy normalisation, given the US’ healthier economic recovery.

    The Brussels Times