Europe warns United States of escalation

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: Belga/AFP/Allison Robbert

The United States announced higher tariffs on Saturday, prompting warnings from European nations about the risk of escalating tensions.

Eight European countries released a joint statement on Sunday, criticising the tariff threats and describing them as damaging to transatlantic relations. They warned of the potential for a “dangerous downward spiral.”

Within NATO, the countries emphasised their commitment to bolstering security in the Arctic region as a shared transatlantic goal. The military exercise Arctic Endurance, involving troops from the affected nations, was cited as part of this effort. They stressed that the exercise poses no threat to any party.

Germany, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark stated their “complete solidarity” with Denmark and its people. They expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue based on principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The countries reiterated their call for unity and coordination in response to the tariff threats. They stated their determination to uphold their sovereignty and avoid actions that undermine international cooperation.

