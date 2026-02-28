Farmers' union criticises controversial EU free trade deal

A flag with the logo of FUGEA seen at a protest action of farmers with their tractors, in the streets of Namur, while some representatives of farmers' associations are meeting with Agriculture and Minister President of Walloon region, Tuesday 30 January 2024 in Namur. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The European Commission has decided to provisionally implement the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, sparking criticism from Fugea, a European agricultural union.

Fugea accuses the Commission of showing “blatant disregard for democratic processes and European agriculture concerns” following the announcement made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The provisional implementation of the agreement became possible after Uruguay and Argentina completed their ratification processes on Thursday, meeting the requirement of at least one Mercosur country’s approval.

Fugea argues that this decision enables the provisional enactment of the treaty without waiting for the democratic and judicial scrutiny from the European Union to be completed.

The European Parliament had previously voted on 21 January to refer the agreement to the Court of Justice of the EU. The court’s review, which will determine whether the treaty aligns with EU laws or needs revision, suspends the ratification process for up to 18 months. However, the Commission has the power to proceed with provisional implementation during this period.

The agricultural union describes the move as an unprecedented “power grab” and warns it may intensify anti-EU sentiment and distrust towards European institutions.

Fugea is urging the European Parliament to oppose what it calls an “undemocratic move” and demands EU member states block the implementation of the treaty.

The union emphasises the importance of building a stronger and more united Europe that respects democracy, its citizens, and the strategic role of agriculture in protecting farms and fostering sustainable growth. It vows to continue mobilising against the agreement.

