Wall Street closes with significant losses

© ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The New York Stock Exchange closed with significant losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged and indicated that it expects only one rate cut this year.

Experts noted that the decision was in line with market expectations.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to impact investor sentiment.

Oil prices surged further following an Iranian attack on a key gas facility in Qatar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at 46,225.15 points.

The broader S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to 6,624.70 points.

The Nasdaq tech index lost 1.5% to finish at 22,152.42 points.