Thursday, February 3, 2022

ING sees profits soar in 2021 as savers are hit with high inflation

Thursday, February 3, 2022
ING sees profits soar in 2021 as savers are hit with high inflation
The bank has seen profits soar, particularly its investment portfolio. Credit: Belga

On Thursday, the Dutch international bank ING posted a pre-tax profit in Belgium in 2021 that was four times higher than 2020. The news coincides with high inflation rates and minimal returns from interest.

As millions of savers endure negative returns brought by low interest and high inflation, the bank said revenues rose 7% to over €3 billion with investment income driving profit before tax to €948 million.

The bank issued €16.7 billion in loans last year Chief financial officer Hans De Munck said that a 20% increase in commission income helped “compensate for the decrease in interest income.”

People saving in Belgium collectively lost some €22 billion last year as a result of high inflation rates which sharply reduced the real value of balances on savings and current accounts.

Latest News

Report comes under fire for claims about negative outcome of nuclear exit
Brussels tram passengers prevent kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl
US talks with France and EU amid tensions with Russia
Prosecutors probe cyber attack on Belgian ports
‘The last resort’: Uber brings Brussels taxi matter before Council of State
All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map
Flemish vaccination centre will destroy 4,000 leftover Moderna vaccines
New explosion in Antwerp district of Deurne
ING sees profits soar in 2021 as savers are hit with high inflation
EU acts to extend Covid travel pass to summer 2023
‘World Freedom Convoy’ eyes Brussels as destination for massive trucker protest
Belgium makes €11 million in personalised vehicle plate fees
‘Extra efforts needed’: Belgium failing to achieve sustainable development goals
De Croo struggles to broker agreement on status of platform workers

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.