Saturday, February 5, 2022

Euro sees strongest performance against the dollar since March 2020

Saturday, February 5, 2022
Euro sees strongest performance against the dollar since March 2020
Credit: Belga

The euro rallied this week against the dollar, ending the day on Friday with a high of $1.448 to €1, according to figures posted by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

At the start of the day, €1 was worth $1.144 but this rose quickly to $1.1465 – a weekly increase of 2.8% which is its highest since March 2020, Belga News Agency reported.

This latest rise comes during a turbulent period for the currency markets; only last week, the euro was at its lowest level since June 2020, worth only $1.1132.

Related Posts

The euro’s rise may come as a surprise given that the European Central Bank (ECB) chose not to increase its rates in a meeting on Thursday. This is despite both the Bank of England (BoE) and U.S. Federal Reserve announcing rate increases.

However, despite ruling out any rate changes in 2022, ECB President Christine Lagarde admitted at a press conference on Thursday that “the situation has changed” and that rates would be adjusted if there is a clear need.

“We need to assess the situation on the basis of the data, and then we will have to take a judgement” on rates, she said in response to journalists’ queries.

Latest News

Volvo factory: Ghent looses out to Gothenburg for new location
Euro sees strongest performance against the dollar since March 2020
Diamond trade: Antwerp market grows to pre-pandemic levels in 2021
Avalanches claim five lives in Austria, one in Switzerland
Amazon registers record-breaking €120 billion one day gain
Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears
Lower electricity VAT will see income losses through delayed indexation
Liège Province on orange alert with heavy rain due on Sunday
21 children mistakenly given Moderna vaccine in Flanders
Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found
Forêt de Soignes gets tough on dog walkers
Belgium takes case of missing trek girl to Peru
Brussels Behind the Scenes: Green Deal on the move
Judge lifts ban on ‘Castle murder’ documentary

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.