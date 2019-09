The price changes follow on from international market quotation fluctuations in oil products and/or the bio-components they contain. Credit: Belga

Diesel will cost more from Saturday. The maximum price for B7 diesel will increase by 2.3 cents to € 1.5220 per litre at the pump, the energy board (SPF Économie) stated on Friday.

The price of domestic heating oil will also increase by 0.95 cents to 0.6745 cents a litre for orders of more than 2,000 litres.

The price changes follow on from international market quotation fluctuations in oil products and/or the bio-components they contain.

