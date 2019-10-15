 
Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence...
Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal...
Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign...
Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since...
16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since 2010
    16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports
    Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market
    New measure banning alcohol consumption in central Brussels announced
    Video of reef shark eating bullhead shark in Antwerp aquarium surfaces online
    20 firefighters intervene to put out fire in Etterbeek apartment
    The World of Bruegel in Black and White exhibition to open in KBR in Brussels on Wednesday
    Flemish Alzheimerliga wants to maintain reimbursement of Alzheimer’s disease medication
    Online marketplace for electronics recycling launched in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion co-founder on trial over attempted drone disruption at Heathrow airport
    From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday
    Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up
    Ethiopian Airlines to begin daily direct flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa
    Millions across EU support record-breaking push to end caged farming
    Biggest pumpkins in Europe award given to three Antwerp growers
    Charles Michel visits Finland
    Number of tram incidents drops as Brussels network grows
    View more

    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Belgium comes fifth in this ranking, with an amount equivalent to 16% of the GDP. Credit: The Brussels Times

    A study carried out for the European Commission estimates that Belgians held undeclared foreign assets worth €62 billion in 2016, La Libre reported on Tuesday.

    Belgium comes fifth in this ranking, with an amount equivalent to 16% of the GDP. Cyprus at 38% is first, ahead of Malta (31%), Portugal (26%) and Greece (23%). In addition, according to the study’s authors, the average annual loss of tax revenue for Belgium rose to €2.6 billion between 2004 and 2016.

    Related News

    In order to ascertain the nationality of the holder of an undeclared securities portfolio, the study concentrated on statistics from the Bank of International Settlements concerning bank accounts held in the world by non residents.

    “We know very precisely what percentage of the volume of bank deposits made by foreigners belong to Belgians or Frenchmen throughout the world, tax havens included,” one of the study’s authors, Charles Vellutini of the Ecopa bureau, explained. “We have applied the Belgian or French percentage to the global total of undeclared securities accounts, which gave the sum total of assets concealed by the citizens of each country.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job