 
Inflation in Belgium reaches half a percent
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Inflation in Belgium reaches half a percent
    Inflation in Belgium reached 0,48% in October, the lowest rate since July 2015, according to figures released by Statbel.

    In September, inflation was at 0,8% and already at its lowest in four years.

    This month, the main price increases were related to electricity, fuel, body care products, meat, restaurants and cafes, as well as sports and recreation services.

    Those price increases were offset by lower prices for vegetables and heating oil, Statbel notes.

    The European central bank, headed by the new incoming President Christine Lagarde, the first woman to lead the institution, aims to get inflation back to 2 percent as part of it’s euro area monetary policy.

    The Brussels Times

