Diesel will be more expensive from Friday.

The maximum price for diesel B7 increases 0,3 cents to 1,525 euro per litre at the station, Belgium’s federal administrative energy agency announced.

The price rise is a result of international factors that impact petroleum prices.

The price for heating oil will also increase, up 0,98 cents to 0,6695 per litre, for an order of 2,000 litres or more.

The Brussels Times