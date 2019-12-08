 
Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Latest News:
STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger...
British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on...
Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service...
Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges...
Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    EU reaches agreement on ‘green list’ of sustainable investments
    Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
    EU Member States agree to ban controversial insecticide
    More fines for cycling while on the phone, especially in Flanders
    InBev unions and management reach interim agreement
    European court brings VAT relief to osteopaths and chiropractors
    Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike
    On average six Belgian teenagers admitted to hospital daily suffering from effects of alcohol
    Flemish Christian Democrat party elects its new leader
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    View more

    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector

    Sunday, 08 December 2019

    Rating agency Moody’s gave a bleaker and bleaker outlook for the global banking sector.

    The agency predicts that the banking sector would suffer due to persistently low and even negative interest rates. 

    “The growing risk of recession in the United States and Europe, coupled with the situation in Pacific Asia and emerging markets, will lead to a deterioration in the quality of credit and an increase in provisions,” says Moody’s analyst Simon Ainsworth.

    “Trade tensions between the United States and China look to continue, with negative consequences for banks in those countries, as well as for other economies geared towards export and banks that finance trade,” Moody’s said. 

    A possibility of a resurgence in expansionist political monetary policies, which have led to a drop in interest rates over the last few years, has not made things any easier for the sector. Ainsworth added that the use of negative interest rates in certain regions, increases the pressure on banks and affects their profitability. 

    The agency says establishments with high running costs will be affected most, which raises questions about the sustainability of certain activity models. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job