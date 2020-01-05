 
Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel...
Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates...
Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’...
Air Belgium receives new capital injection...
Ryanair now largest European airline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
    Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates
    Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection
    Ryanair now largest European airline
    Two harbour cities selected to European Capitals of Culture in 2020
    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    4 in 10 Belgian businesses affected by lack of government
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    Over 1,200 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    Over 380,000 people have died in Syrian war
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    View more

    Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates

    Sunday, 05 January 2020

    Belgians kept on depositing money in their savings accounts in 2019.

    Total deposits placed in Belgian savings accounts continued to grow last year despite persistently low interest rates, according to a survey conducted by Belga.

    The amount placed in savings accounts with BNP Paribas Fortis, the market leader in Belgium, increased to 63.5 billion euro, 3.47% more than the previous year.

    Overall, 45.8 billion euro were placed in KBC and CBC savings accounts at the end of 2019, which represents a hike of 9.2% compared to the previous year.

    At Belfius, the money placed in savings accounts rose by 7.5% to reach 41.3 billion euro at the end of 2019.

    The bank puts this positive development – despite historically low interest rates – down to “confidence in the Belfius brand, the growing success of mobile apps and the fact that investors risk adverseness lead them to prefer a savings account as a financial reserve because of its ease of access, deposit guarantee and the exemption of up to 980 euro from withholding tax.”

    At ING, the increase was 3% with total deposits amounting to 39.3 billion euro.

    Besides these four major financial players, Argenta saw savings deposits increase by 1.7 billion euro to reach 26 billion (+7%).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job