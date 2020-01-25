 
The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Latest News:
Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw...
The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to...
Investigation into possible infiltration of Belgian intelligence...
“Spectacular” increase in numbers signing a living property...
Three NGOs take arms export decision to court...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 January 2020
    Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw
    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
    Investigation into possible infiltration of Belgian intelligence
    “Spectacular” increase in numbers signing a living property mandate in Belgium
    Three NGOs take arms export decision to court
    Leuven sends refugees back to slum landlord they escaped from
    Possible third wolf spotted in Flanders
    Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre
    Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women
    Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better drone safety
    These ten professions no longer require a diploma in Flanders
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    How Belgium is preparing as coronavirus spreads
    View more

    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis

    Saturday, 25 January 2020
    © Belga

    The oil and gas sector can “do much more” to address the climate crisis, by diversifying more into clean energy, which accounts for only 1% of today’s investments, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns.

    “The sector can do much more to address the threat of climate change,” IEA wrote in a report on this subject published earlier this week.

    “Whatever path the world takes, climate impacts will become more visible and more serious in the coming years, which will increase the pressure put on all elements of the society to find solutions. These solutions are not found in the current paradigm oil and gas,” the IEA says. 

    The agency, which advises developed countries on energy policy, made recommendations so that the sector’s activity becomes compatible with the Paris agreements on climate.

    It believes that a “much more significant” change in oil companies’ investments is necessary.

    Oil companies have more or less made the diversification shift towards solar, land and sea wind energies, or biofuels.

    However, these investments that are outside of their core businesses now account for only 1% of their total investments. Even for companies that are the most advanced in the transition, the figure reaches a measly 5%, IEA reports.

    “At the moment, there are few signs of a major shift in businesses’ financial investment,” the report points out. 

    Another point made by the Paris-based agency: reducing emissions directly related to the sector’s operations from extraction to distribution of hydrocarbons “should be a top priority for all.” They now account for 15% of greenhouse gas emissions that are energy-related.

    In particular, they should now tackle the leaks of methane gas into the atmosphere, a gas that has a very high warming attribute.

    The IEA notes that the solution is not only in the hands of the ‘Super giants’: the giant private groups such as BP, ExxonMobil and Total.

    National companies account for more than half of the world’s production of hydrocarbons, and “many of them are not in a good place to adjust to changes in the global energy dynamics.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job