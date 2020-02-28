 
Worldline: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
Friday, 28 February, 2020
    Worldline: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2

    © Belga

    Worldline’s network and systems will be temporarily unavailable on Monday, 2 March from 12:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. due to an update to the electronic payment computer system, Worldline announced Friday.

    Worldline informs Belgian cardholders that during it will not be possible to make electronic payments with Bancontact, Maestro and credit cards (VISA and Mastercard) in physical and online stores, as well as in gas stations during these hours. In addition, cash withdrawals from ATMs will not be possible.

    The update operation aims to ensure continuity of service, guarantee optimal operation and  improve the level of service.

    The Brussels Times

