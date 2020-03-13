 
Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
Friday, 13 March, 2020
    With the cancellation of many football and other sporting fixtures as a result of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, the country’s main TV and internet providers, Telenet and Proximus, are to open up their specialised football channels to everyone this weekend.

    Sunday sees the final matches of the normal season, which will decide goes is relegated and who goes forward to Playoff 1. But the Pro League has decided to hold all last-day matches of the Jupiler Pro League behind closed doors.

    The same goes for the 1-B final between OH Leuven and Beerschot, which means many fans will be unable to catch some of the most crucial matches of the season.

    Fans who already have a subscription to the two providers’ football channels can watch on TV. Telenet decided earlier in the week to open up the channels to all, and Proximus has now followed suit.

    The website voetbalnieuws described the move as “a small plaster on an open wound, but all the same a boost for all those supporters who might otherwise have been left out in the cold.”

    As to their network’s ability to cope with a national of teleworkers, Telenet offered reassurance.

    Applications for home-working do not take up much room on the network,” the company said in a statement.

    Typical heavy users are video-streaming and gaming, and they typically take place in the evening or at weekends, when we see a peak on the network. During the day, then, our network can cope with extra traffic is more people have to telework.”

    The company invests continually in its network capacity, the statement says.

    So we are not only ready for the general growth in data we see year by year, but we can also easily cope during specific situations like now.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

