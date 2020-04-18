 
Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
    Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast

    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Credit: Belga/Nicole Alexander (CC BY-SA 3.0)

    Federal finance minister Alexander De Croo has been invited to take part in the concert broadcast due to take place tonight in support of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    The ‘One World: Together at Home’ event was organised by pop star Lady Gaga, and has attracted the participation of a range of stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris Elba, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

    It will be made up of stars and others taking part from their own homes, out of respect for the general rules on confinement and social distancing, and the widespread ban on mass events.

    The World Health Organisation is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the front lines of the response,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

    From Belgium, rising star Angèle has already signed up to appear. Now the federal minister and former party president De Croo has also agreed to appear in the eight-hour show, which begins at 5:00 PM Los Angeles time, 2:00 AM local.

    De Croo will appear in a brief video message, expressing Belgium’s support for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international alliance which finances and coordinates the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

    “We are a small country, but we play an important role internationally in the development of new drugs and vaccines,” he said. Belgians Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and Paul Stoffels, scientific director of Johnson & Johnson, are two of the driving forces behind CEPI.

    The event is being broadcast by TV stations worldwide, but can also be streamed live on the WHO channel on YouTube.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

