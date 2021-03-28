   
Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Latest News:
Sciensano: Pandemic had little effect on use of...
Roberto Martinez: ‘To be able to take a...
Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths...
Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political...
Belgium’s vaccination plan is on track, Taskforce says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    Sciensano: Pandemic had little effect on use of leisure drugs
    Roberto Martinez: ‘To be able to take a point when we are not playing well is important’
    Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths continue to rise
    Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics
    Belgium’s vaccination plan is on track, Taskforce says
    Daycare centres to remain open
    Belgian companies quoted on the stock market resist pandemic’s onslaught
    Belgium reconfines: Strict restrictions reintroduced
    Police break up Belgium’s first ‘cocaine laundry’ – 11 arrests
    Belgium switches to Summer time this weekend
    Top Belgian scientist: ‘We may get outbreaks every winter’
    Fight like Gibraltar
    Maggie De Block summoned to hearing by Covid-19 committee
    New report sheds light on France’s role in Rwandan genocide
    Army museum accused: Prized uniform is fake
    Joe Biden invites Putin, Xi Jinping to virtual summit on climate
    Vaccines: Europe’s access boosted as EMA approves three new production sites
    As the cases continue to rise, the deaths begin to follow
    Earth Hour: WWF calls for global blackout to focus attention on climate change
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics

    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    The rejected Belarusian representatives. © BRTC

    The entry from Belarus for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been dropped because it failed to respect the contest’s apolitical nature, according to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

    Two weeks ago, the original entry by the group Galasy Zmesta (the name means ‘Voices of Content’) was ordered to be reworked because the lyrics in Russian were considered to be satirising protests in the former Soviet republic against the authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

    Lyrics like ‘I’ll teach you to toe the line’ and ‘I’ll teach you to swallow the bait,’ were criticised for their political nature.

    The band is known for its anti-opposition lyrics in other songs, and its support of Lukashenko. While the song was featured on the the EBU’s YouTube channel, it attracted 5,800 likes – but more than 40,000 dislikes.

    It was expected, understandable,” songwriter and band front man Dmitry Butakov told news agency Reuters. “I think our song is compliant. It’s them who think it is not.”

    It was concluded that the song puts the non-political nature of the contest in question,” the EBU said in a statement at the time. “In addition, recent reactions to the proposed entry risk bringing the reputation of the [contest] into disrepute.”

    Belarus was allowed to submit a new entry, but that too has now been disallowed on similar grounds.

    It was concluded that the new submission was also in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the contest is not instrumentalised or brought into disrepute,” the EBU said in a statement this week.

    The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam in May.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times