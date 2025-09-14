Hollywood prepares for Emmy Awards

Emmy's Awards. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, 14 September, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with the dystopian series ‘Severance’ leading the nominations with 27, including Best Drama Series.

The awards celebrate American television programmes broadcast between 1 June 2024 and 31 May 2025. The event will feature a host of well-known actors, presenters, entertainers, and writers, predominantly from the United States.

Comedian Nate Bargatze, best known in the US, will host the ceremony in what is expected to be a star-studded evening.

‘Severance,’ written by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, has garnered nods for Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Adam Scott), and Best Actress (Britt Lower). It already won six awards at the Creative Arts Emmys held last weekend.

With eight Emmy wins to date, including two from its first season in 2022, and a total of 41 nominations so far, ‘Severance’ is fast becoming a major awards contender. A third season of the sci-fi series was recently announced.

Other top nominees among drama series include ‘The White Lotus’ with 23 nominations, ‘The Last of Us’ with 16, and ‘Andor’ with 14. In comedy series, the Hollywood satire ‘The Studio’ leads with 23 nominations, followed by ‘Hacks’ with 14 and ‘The Bear’ with 13. In the miniseries category, ‘The Penguin’ has earned 24 nominations and is a frontrunner alongside ‘Adolescence,’ which has 13 nominations.

The ceremony will take place from 20:00 to 23:00 local time in Los Angeles (2:00 to 5:00 Belgian time).

