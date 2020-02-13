‘Bright Brussels’ 2020 festival of lights starts Thursday

The festival will open on Thursday with a bicycle parade of about 200 participants that will follow the complete route. Credit: Belga

The “Bright Brussels” festival of lights inaugurates a new route this year. For four nights, from Thursday to Sunday (13-16 February), 17 light installations will highlight the Porte de Hal, the Marolles, Sablon, Poelaert and the Royal District.

The festival will open on Thursday with a bicycle parade of about 200 participants that will follow the complete route.

In 2019, Bright Brussels attracted about 200,000 people to the city centre, but this year the route is somewhat outside of the historical centre. The pedestrian route will pay particular tribute to the painter Pieter Bruegel. “Winter van B71” will illuminate Hallepoort with the master’s winter landscapes through video mapping.

“Bright Brussels will allow visitors to try other ways to get around town: on foot or in any other active way,” Brussels Minister for Mobility and Public Works Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) explained.

The illuminations will be active during the four days of the event from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM

The Brussels Times