Moldova: Pro-European party wins parliamentary elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu casts her ballot. Credit: Belga/Daniel Mihailescu/AFP

The pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, has secured a significant victory in Moldova’s parliamentary elections, despite accusations of Russian interference.

According to official results released on Monday, the PAS garnered 50.03% of the votes, with 99.52% of ballots counted by the Central Election Commission.

Projections suggest the party could retain its absolute majority in Parliament, securing 55 seats out of 101, a slight decrease from the 63 it held in the previous assembly.

Trailing behind is the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, led in part by ex-President Igor Dodon, which received 24.26% of the votes.

In third place is the National Alternative Movement (MAS), headed by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, which secured 7.99%. Ceban had urged voters to oppose the PAS.

Political analyst Andrei Curararu from the think tank WatchDog warned that Russia might resort to protests, bribing PAS lawmakers, or other tactics to destabilise the formation of a stable pro-European government.

The voter turnout exceeded 52%, with Moldovan citizens choosing between closer ties with the European Union and returning to Russia’s sphere of influence.

While the PAS experienced a smaller decline than expected compared to the 2021 elections—when it achieved 52.8%—it nevertheless emerged as the dominant force. In 2021, Dodon’s Bloc of Socialists and Communists had secured 27.2%.

Both sides levelled accusations of manipulation and intimidation during the campaign period.

The election was overshadowed by concerns over vote-buying, unrest, and what the European Union described as an "unprecedented disinformation campaign" orchestrated by Russia. Moscow denied these allegations, while Moldova’s largely pro-Russian opposition accused the PAS of planning fraud.

Moldova’s cybersecurity agency reported detecting and neutralising several attempted cyberattacks on the electoral infrastructure on Sunday.

After casting her vote in Chisinau, Maia Sandu warned of "massive Russian interference" and told reporters that her country, bordering war-torn Ukraine, remains "in danger."

