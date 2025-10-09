Hungary's Viktor Orbán found to be spying on EU institutions

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures as he speaks to the press at the end of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has deployed a secret network of intelligence agents to spy on European Union institutions, according to a report published Thursday by De Tijd.

The revelations come from a joint investigation by De Tijd, Hungarian NGO Direkt36, Paper Trail Media, German magazine Der Spiegel, and Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

The operation allegedly began a decade ago, as tensions escalated between Orbán’s government and the European Commission.

Hungary’s intelligence agency, IH, reportedly sent agents to its permanent representation to the EU, where they officially worked on financial and economic matters. However, their true mission was to infiltrate and spy on EU institutions.

The investigation claims the methods used by these agents were unusually aggressive for an EU member state, resembling tactics associated with regimes like Russia or China.

Hungarian employees of the European Commission were reportedly approached and offered payment in exchange for internal information, such as meeting records.

Some EU officials of Hungarian origin were allegedly compelled to sign documents designating them as “secret collaborators” of Hungarian intelligence services.

The report also implicates Olivér Várhelyi, Hungary’s current European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare.

The espionage operation reportedly intensified during his tenure at Hungary’s EU representation from 2015 to late 2019.

Related News