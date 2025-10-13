Europol identifies over 40 potential online human trafficking platforms

Europol sign. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Dutch police, along with experts from 26 countries, have uncovered 44 potential online human trafficking platforms. Europol, which participated in the large-scale investigation, reported this on Monday. Belgium also contributed several experts to the investigation.

Between 15 and 19 September, no fewer than 73 experts from 26 different countries were deployed during the Human Trafficking Hackathon, a week-long campaign against online human trafficking.

"Over the course of the week, experts investigated social media platforms, marketplaces, dating apps, job boards, escort agencies, and instant messaging platforms in search of actors exploiting sex work or labour online," Europol explained in its report.

In the 44 online networks uncovered by the researchers, they found 33 potential victims, 31 potential perpetrators, and 137 social networks specialising in human trafficking.

The operation revealed that escort agencies, in particular, dominate the online human trafficking market. Several criminal organisations are at the helm of a complex, illegal network of human trafficking, widespread across several European countries.

The traffickers operated with great dexterity. Potential victims of sexual trafficking were always accompanied by a controlling male agent. The online networks also used AI-driven advertising to lure victims and clients. These clients often had to pay via sophisticated payment methods.

In many cases, only cryptocurrency payments were accepted. The analysts also found platforms that potentially led to illegal organ trafficking and catalogues advertising minors as young as newborn babies.