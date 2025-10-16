Minimum age of 16 for social media proposed in EU

Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

MEPs are proposing a minimum age of 16 across the European Union for accessing social media, video-sharing platforms, and AI, except with parental consent – and a minimum age of 13 for accessing any social media.

A European Parliament committee proposed banning children under 16 from accessing social media and AI assistants without parental consent, due to the risks they pose to the health and safety of children and adolescents.

The MEPs cite in particular "risks related to addiction, mental health, and exposure to illegal and harmful content" as the reasons for such a measure.

Led by Danish MEP Christel Schaldemose (S&D), this proposal was adopted by a large majority in the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection. It will be submitted to all MEPs at the end of November, during a plenary session.

Flemish reluctance

This proposal for a minimum age, or digital majority, further increases pressure on platforms, at a time when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has launched a study on the advisability of implementing such a measure across the EU.

A panel of experts is expected to submit recommendations to von der Leyen, who herself favours such bans, by the end of the year.

The 27 EU member states are divided on the issue, but the idea is gaining ground in Europe. Led by Denmark, which holds the rotating EU presidency and recently announced a plan to set the age of digital majority at 15, European digital ministers last week supported von der Leyen's initiative.

However, Belgium is the only country, along with Estonia, not to have signed the "Jutland Declaration" on the protection of minors online, due to the Flemish Government's reluctance regarding identification processes.