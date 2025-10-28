Over 40% of EU households have difficulty making ends meet

Credit: Belga

Over two in five households across the European Union struggled at least to some extent to make ends meet in 2024, according to new data.

The conclusion was announced by Eurostat in its latest report offering a snapshot of how people in the EU are faring today.

Economic strain — specifically the ability of families to pay for necessities and cover their bills — remains a pressing issue throughout the continent.

In detail, 17.4% of EU households found it difficult or very difficult to make ends meet last year.

Conversely, 26% reported that they could manage their finances “easily” or “very easily”.

The remaining 56.6% said they coped “fairly easily” or “with some difficulty”.

When grouped simply into those experiencing difficulties and those who are managing, the numbers reveal that 41.6% of households in the EU had at least some trouble keeping up with their expenses in 2024, Eurostat points out.

Related News