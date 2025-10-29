EU starts chemicals alliance to safeguard vital industries

The European Commission launched the 'Critical Chemicals Alliance' on Tuesday to strengthen the continent's chemical industry.

The industry faces significant challenges, including risks of factory closures and disruptions to global trade, as well as urgent needs for renewed investments.

Among its first tasks, the EU's Critical Chemicals Alliance will set out criteria to identify which chemicals and chemical production processes are truly vital for Europe’s economy — especially for key industries like pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and clean energy.

It would also help guide funding towards priority projects, aligning support from both the EU and national governments to target areas at greatest risk.

The initiative marks a step towards securing Europe’s industrial future and protecting supply chains that citizens in Europe rely on every day.