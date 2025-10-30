EU urges de-escalation as paramilitary forces seize Darfur’s capital

Sudanese refugees in Chad

The European Union has issued concerns for civilians trapped in the conflict regions in Sudan following the capture of El Fasher by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

EU Foreign Affairs representative Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib issued the joint statement on Wednesday highlighting the brutal reality faced by civilians. They point to the fact that people are being targeted along ethnic lines.

Reports coming out from Sudan allege hundreds of injured patients being killed in a hospital in the western region of Darfur, overrun by the RSF.

“Civilians wishing to leave the city must be allowed to do so safely,” Kallas and Lahbib emphasised.

The EU calls on all parties to halt fighting, referencing the United Nations Security Council’s recent resolution demanding an end to hostilities.

As one of Sudan’s leading humanitarian donors, the EU has allocated over €270 million so far this year. This marks the largest single EU humanitarian funding package ever given to Africa.

The EU maintains it is engaging directly with all parties in the conflict and international partners, pushing for a permanent ceasefire and for all parties to return to negotiations.

Related News