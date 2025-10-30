EU initiatives aim to secure shipping routes in the Gulf of Aden

Credit: European External Action Service

Members of the European Parliament have spent two days aboard the Italian frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia, witnessing the EU's efforts to protect maritime traffic in the region.

The visit took place in the Gulf of Aden, next to important global shipping routes facing persistent security threats from piracy and regional instability.

The EU-led initiative focuses on ensuring the safe passage of merchant vessels through these waters by escorting ships and deterring potential attacks.

The visit also served to showcase the frigate's technological capabilities, including systems used for coordination with other ships under European authorities.