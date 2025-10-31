Schengen Agreement celebrates 40 years of open borders across Europe

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the EU's Schengen Agreement, which enables citizens freedom of movement between member countries.

The Schengen zone has grown since its inception and today covers 29 European countries. 450 million citizens and visitors from around the world can travel freely in the zone.

Events have been held in member countries to reflect on the benefits of the freedom movement, bringing together policymakers, civil society, and citizens.

Pro-Schengen proponents point to the importance of the agreement in strengthening the continent’s sense of shared identity, and its effect on longer term economic prosperity.

