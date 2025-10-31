‘European Citizens’ Initiative on abortion rights real example of democracy in action“

A demonstration for the right to abortion in Brussels 2020. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The European Commission has started to process the European Citizens’ Initiative 'My Voice, My Choice' on ensuring safe and accessible abortion in all EU, a Commission spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

As previously reported , the team campaigning for the Initiative met the Belgian Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, responsible for Emergency Crisis Management and Equality, a month ago. The team brought letters from EU citizens urging the Commission to propose legislation on financial support to Member States in providing safe abortion care for anyone in Europe who still lacks access to it.

The pro-choice movement for safe and accessible abortion in the EU reached about 1.2 million verified signatures already last April when the collection of signatures ended, surpassing the threshold required for European Citizens’ Initiatives to induce the European Commission to consider new legislative proposals.

To be successful, a European citizens' initiative, EU’s main instrument for participative democracy, has to reach one million statements of support as well as minimum thresholds in at least seven countries. The initiative My Voice My Choice exceeded the threshold less than a year after the collection of signatures started.

As abortion falls under the competency of the Member States, the NGOs behind the campaign realized that it would not be possible to harmonize EU legislation and focused instead on the creation of a dedicated EU fund for reproductive care.

According to Commissioner Lahbib’s mission letter, striving for equality for all and equality in all of its senses is central to the Commission’s work throughout its mandate period. This reflects both the progress made across many areas as part of the Union of Equality but also the very real challenges and obstacles that still exist and persist for too many people in Europe.

She was among others tasked to develop a Roadmap for Women’s Rights for International Women’s Day on 8 May 2025, setting out the key gender equality policy principles for the years ahead. The roadmap (included its annex) drives the gender equality agenda forward and brings a political long-term vision to advance on women's rights, according to the Commission, but does not mention abortion rights.

“What stayed with me most from my meeting with ‘My Voice, My Choice’ was their passion and determination, Hadja Lahbib told The Brussels Times this week. “Their initiative has gathered over one million signatures from across Europe — an incredible achievement and a real example of democracy in action.“

“The work they’ve done is impressive, even if the process of collecting those signatures was long and complicated. I listened carefully to their concerns and hopes, and I’ll take time to reflect on how we can best respond to their requests in the future.”

Abortion falls under the competency of the Member States. Do you agree that EU legislation on abortion cannot be harmonised?

“Under the EU Treaties, it’s up to Member States to define their health policies and to organise their own health services and care. This initiative isn’t about creating a right to abortion at EU level — the EU simply doesn’t have the power to harmonise abortion laws or require changes to national ones. Those decisions remain with each Member State.”

Do you expect that those Member States that currently limit or ban abortion will oppose allowing those who need abortion to do it in another Member State?

“I can’t predict what the outcome will be or how Member States will react — but what’s important is that initiatives like this spark much-needed debate.”

What will the Commission do when considering preparing a legislative proposal on an EU-wide fund to support abortion?

“What the Commission can do — and is committed to doing — is promoting the health and protecting the fundamental rights of women and girls.

I was proud to present the Commission’s Roadmap for Women’s Rights, which strengthens our support for women’s health and access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, while respecting national responsibilities.

We’ll keep encouraging cooperation between Member States, supporting national efforts, and monitoring progress together.”