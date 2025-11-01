EU agri-food trade surplus spikes despite rising import costs

The European Union’s agri-food sector posted a €4.6 billion trade surplus in July, according to the latest figures released by the European Commission.

New data shows that July’s surplus was 19% higher than in June, though down from July 2024, marking a challenging year for the industry amid global price shifts.

For the first seven months of 2025, the EU recorded a total agri-food surplus of €26.5 billion — a decline of €12.2 billion compared with the same timeframe last year.

This fall is largely attributed to higher import prices, especially for cocoa and coffee, which have seen sharp spikes since January.

Exports strengthen to key markets

EU agri-food exports reached €20.7 billion in July, up 8% from June and roughly on par with the previous year.

So far in 2025, total exports have amounted to €139.4 billion, a modest 2% increase fueled mainly by rising prices rather than growing sales volumes.

The UK is the EU’s top export destination, accounting for nearly a quarter of all agri-food exports — a total of €32.4 billion so far this year.

Shipments to the UK climbed by 5%, thanks to higher values for chocolate, cocoa, and dairy products. The United States and Switzerland round out the top three destinations.

Exports to China have dropped by 8%, driven by reduced cereal shipments. Similarly, exports to Thailand decreased by over a quarter, also due in part to falling cereal trade.

Coffee and cocoa prices drive both trade growth and costs

According to the European Commission, the standout growth area among EU exports is coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices, which soared by 34% in value as cocoa prices doubled compared to early 2024.

Confectionery and chocolate exports also rose, up €1.2 billion in value, reflecting a 29% surge in chocolate prices.

Dairy exports increased slightly, but only due to price rises—the actual amount sold fell by 2%.

Conversely, cereal exports declined by 20% in value, as both wheat and maize exports dropped.

Olive oil is another area of contrast: despite a 19% rise in volume shipped abroad, plummeting prices meant the overall value fell by 15%.

Imports surge on commodity costs

On the import side, the EU purchased €16.1 billion worth of agri-food goods in July, 10% higher than a year ago.

Since January, imports have totalled €113 billion — an increase of 15% — almost entirely due to soaring costs of cocoa and coffee.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) remains the EU’s fastest-growing supplier, sending €2.2 billion more in goods — mainly cocoa — compared to last year.

Canada is right behind, almost doubling its exports to the EU thanks to booming trade in rapeseed, maize, and wheat.

Meanwhile, imports from Ukraine have fallen, reflecting a drop in cereal imports.

Commodity price hikes remain the key trend: coffee and cocoa prices have leapt by 58% and nearly 100% respectively since last year.

Imports of fruit, nuts, confectionery, and even eggs have also risen sharply, while olives and olive oil imports are sharply down due both to lower international demand and falling prices.

