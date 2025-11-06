Germany's parliament greenlights CO2 storage underground

Germany's Bundestag. © Bundestag.de

The German parliament has approved legislation allowing the storage underground of carbon dioxide (CO2).

The bill, which still requires approval from the Bundesrat, also includes plans to develop a pipeline network for transporting CO2.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology enables the capture of CO2 emissions and their storage underground, preventing the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

Germany aims to use CCS in industrial processes that are difficult to decarbonise, such as cement, lime, and aluminium production. However, its use in coal power plants is “virtually excluded.”

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said in a statement that the policy balances climate protection with competitiveness while safeguarding Germany’s industry in both European and global contexts.

Countries such as Denmark and Norway are already using underground CO2 storage systems.

Environmental NGOs have criticised the legislation, claiming it is merely a tool to perpetuate the use of fossil fuels.