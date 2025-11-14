EU Parliament okays €1b in disaster relief for Spain, France

Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Parliament has approved the release of over €1 billion in disaster aid for Spain and France after recent floods and cyclones impacted regions in both EU member states.

Members of the European Parliament agreed to allocate €946 million to Spain following devastating floods in the Valencia region in October 2024.

France will receive €89.6 million for the overseas department of Mayotte, which was hit by Cyclone Chido in December 2024, and €21.2 million for La Réunion after Cyclone Garance struck in February 2025.

Funds to support immediate recovery efforts

The aid for Spain will address damage caused by floodwaters, focusing on restoring basic public services and critical infrastructure.

In Mayotte and Réunion, the money will go to similar recovery work in the aftermath of the cyclones.

Since 2002, the EU has delivered more than €9.6 billion in assistance for 136 crises — including both natural disasters and health emergencies — across 24 EU member states, the United Kingdom, and four EU candidate countries.