Southeast EU regions suffer highest road fatalities

Brussels road death reached 5 per million inhabitants in 2023. Credit: Belga

Regions in the southeast part of the European Union see the highest number of road fatalities, according to new data released by Eurostat.

Ahead of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday these figures show that road fatality rates were relatively consistent across EU regions, but there were significant differences between specific areas.

The data shows an average of 46 road deaths per million inhabitants in the European Union in 2023.

Out of the EU's 234 regions, seven recorded at least 100 road deaths per million inhabitants.

Severozapaden in Bulgaria had the highest rate in the EU, with 166 fatalities per million.

Other high-ranking regions include Severen tsentralen in Bulgaria (107), the Greek islands of Ionia Nisia (120) and Notio Aigaio (119), France's Guyane (117), and Romania's Sud-Vest Oltenia (107) and Sud-Est (102).

Lowest rates in capitals and urban centres

Twenty-six regions reported fewer than 25 road deaths per million people, with two – Åland in Finland and Ciudad de Melilla in Spain – not having any road deaths in 2023.

The regions with the lowest recorded rates also include Brussels in Belgium (5), Vienna in Austria (6), and Berlin in Germany (9).

Most areas with very low casualty rates are in urban regions, and close to half were capital regions.

