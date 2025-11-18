EU lawmakers strike deal on platform to recruit non-EU workers

EU officials have agreed on the role out of a new digital platform matching non-EU jobseekers with employers in the European Union has been .

The platform, called the EU Talent Pool, will focus on filling roles listed as shortage occupations across the European Union, with the possibility for countries to adjust according to their own needs and those that support EU competitiveness.

Participation will be voluntary for member states, the European Parliament announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Both jobseekers and employers will be able to use the service free of charge.

Jobseekers from outside the EU will be able to set up profiles that highlight their skills, qualifications, and experience.

Employers will be required to post job listings detailing at least the employer’s name and contact information, a job description, and the job location.

Rules for employers and jobseekers

According to the European Parliament, only employers and employment agencies legally established in a participating member state — and compliant with EU and national laws on fair recruitment, working conditions, and anti-discrimination — can use the platform.

Jobseekers’ profiles can also display skills validated through EU Talent Partnerships or bilateral agreements with the EU, as well as additional information such as availability and preferred work location.

Only individuals who are legally adults under the law of the country where the job is located will be eligible.

Participating member states may opt to speed up immigration procedures for those recruited via the platform, although registering or being selected does not guarantee a work or residence permit, which remains subject to each country’s immigration process and security checks.

The Parliament said the European Commission will work with EU delegations outside the Union to promote the platform through information campaigns.

The agreement will need formal approval from both the European Parliament and the Council before coming into effect.

Related News