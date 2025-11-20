EU gave over half a million residence permits to non-EU minors in 2024

Credit: Belga

A total of 540,445 first residence permits were issued in 2024 across the European Union to non-EU citizens under the age of 18.

Of these permits, 66% — a total of 356,554 — were issued for family-related reasons, including family formation and reunification, according to Eurostat.

The EU statistical office said 160,618 permits were granted to minors for reasons such as international protection, while 21,179 permits (4%) were issued for education.

Germany issued the most first residence permits to minors, accounting for 138,692 permits or 26% of the EU total. Spain followed with 107,828 permits (20%), and Italy issued 60,125 (11%).

Highest and lowest ratios across member states

In terms of population ratio, Malta reported the highest rate of first residence permits to minors, with 3,379 permits per 100,000 residents under 18. Cyprus and Luxembourg followed with 2,584 and 1,861 per 100,000 respectively.

The lowest rates were recorded in Latvia, Croatia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania, all below 200 per 100,000. France had the lowest figure, with only 17 per 100,000, as the country generally does not issue residence permits to minors.

Among minor recipients of first residence permits, 37% held citizenship in an Asian country, 27% were European but from outside the EU, 21% were African, 11% were from the Caribbean, Central or South America, and 2% were North American.

By country of origin, Syrian minors made up 12% of all first residence permits issued across the EU. Moroccan children accounted for 7%, and Ukrainian minors for 6%.