EU and African Union mark 25 years of partnership

The European Union and the African Union have marked their first 25 years of partnership with the 2025 Africa–Europe Business Forum which gathered business leaders, investors, and policymakers from both continents in Luanda, Angola.

The AU-EU Summit aims to strengthen ties between Africa and the European Union.

EU remains Africa’s largest trading partner and top investor, accounting for one third of African goods traded in 2023 and €239 billion in investment last year, the European Commission said in a press release.

This summit coincides with the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

The Africa-Europe Investment Package, a multi-year programme, has mobilised nearly €80 billion in funding for infrastructure and development projects across the continent since 2021.

Focus on investment and connectivity

The investment package aims to mobilise more than €150 billion, and has so far supported 138 projects through different forms of financing.

The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, an EU financial tool for encouraging private sector investment in development, currently supports 200 projects totalling €5.5 billion in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Discussions at the forum addressed regional integration, trade facilitation, and business competitiveness.

African and European business leaders agreed on a joint declaration proposing key steps to further the AU–EU partnership. This declaration is scheduled for presentation at the AU-EU Summit on 25 November.

Related News