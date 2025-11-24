EU clears Omnicrom's $13.25 billion acquisition of IPG

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The European Commission does not object to Omnicom Group's planned $13.25 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

The merger between the two advertising giants would not create monopoly concerns in the industry, the Commission says.

Both Omnicom and IPG are global firms based in the United States, providing services in advertising, marketing, media planning, and public relations.

No monopoly concerns

The Commission examined what the impact of the merger would have in the EU market. A Commission statement said the new merged company would still face competition from other major advertising groups such as WPP, Dentsu, Publicis, and Havas.

According to Commission media owners in Europe would still maintain their bargaining positions, limiting any increased leverage from the merged company.

Under EU rules, the Commission reviews large mergers to ensure they do not hinder effective competition.

