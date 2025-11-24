EU pledges €60 million for armed forces of Jordan, DRC, Chad

Credit: EU

The European Council has agreed to provide nearly €60 million in military support to the armed forces of Jordan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Chad.

The European Council announced on Monday that, under the European Peace Facility, €35 million will be allocated to the Jordanian Armed Forces, bringing the total EU support to Jordan under this initiative to €55.25 million.

These measures are part of ongoing cooperation between the EU and Jordan, which recently established a new Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

The DRC will receive €10 million in military equipment for its national armed forces, known as FARDC, in what is now the second EU assistance package provided to the country’s military.

According to the Council, EU support to the DRC under the Peace Facility now amounts to €30 million in total.

The latest package will provide non-lethal equipment to help with command, deployment, medical support, and surveillance patrols along river borders. Initial deliveries are expected before the end of 2026.

In Chad, €14.5 million will be used to help upgrade the country’s main military academy, the National Academy of Koundoul.

The Council statement points out that the European Peace Facility, created in March 2021, provides funding for EU actions intended to prevent conflict, maintain peace, and promote international security by supporting the defence capacities of non-EU countries and organisations.