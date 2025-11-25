Flu vaccinations drop among EU’s elderly

Credit: Belga

EU citizens over the age of 65 taking the flu vaccination declines, with a marked divide between western and eastern member states.

47.1% of older adults in the EU were vaccinated against influenza in 2023, a decrease from 48.4% in 2022, according to Eurostat.

Rates have fluctuated over time, with the highest recorded in 2009 at 52.4% and the lowest in 2015 at 39.9%.

Denmark had the highest vaccination rate among EU countries for this age group, with 77.5% of people aged 65 and over receiving the flu vaccine.

Ireland and Portugal followed, with 75.7% and 71.8% respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria reported the lowest rates, with just 9.6%, 11.7% and 15.2% of their older populations vaccinated.

Bulgaria sees largest increase

Bulgaria had the most significant rise compared to the previous year, with a 46.2% increase in the vaccination rate among those aged 65 and over.

Lithuania and Poland also saw notable increases of 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively.

By contrast, Cyprus recorded the largest decrease in flu vaccination rates for this age group, falling by 30.1%.

Sweden and Estonia also saw declines, with reductions of 10% and 9.5%.

Previous data from Eurostat show there was an increase in vaccination rates to 50.7% in 2021 before the subsequent decline.

