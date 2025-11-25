EU hosts first Palestine Donor Group meeting, pledges new aid

Credit: EU

The European Commission held the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) last week in Brussels, pledging further aid to the Palestinian Authority.

The gathering was attended by EU member states, Arabic nations and representatives from around 60 international and regional organisations.

Discussions centred on the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority, progress of its reforms, and the economic recovery of the West Bank.

The PDG meeting was a result of the EU’s Multiannual Comprehensive Programme for the Palestinians, which was adopted in April 2025 and allocates up to €1.6 billion over three years.

The programme supports a series of reforms agreed between the EU and the Palestinian Authority in November 2024.

The reforms focus on improving fiscal management, economic development, governance, and the delivery of essential services such as education, health, and private sector support, the Commission said.

New pledges and financial mechanisms

During the meeting, the Palestinian Authority presented updates on its progress with these reforms.

Participants also discussed recent developments in Gaza, including efforts to recover and rebuild following the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 on 17 November 2025.

To manage and oversee contributions, the EU uses a funding mechanism called PEGASE, established in 2008.

PEGASE aims to streamline international donations, ensure transparency, and reduce administrative costs.

Since its inception, PEGASE has facilitated €3.7 billion in aid to Palestinians.

On the sidelines of the PDG meeting, the EU and several member states — Germany, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Spain — signed over €82 million in new contribution agreements for financial support to be channelled through PEGASE.

Total pledges for 2025 have surpassed €88 million, including earlier commitments from Finland, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.

The EU reports that it has provided nearly €30 billion in assistance to Palestinians since 1994.

Its support also extends to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Related News