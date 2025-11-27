Women in EU face nearly double the risk of intimate partner killings

Credit: Belga

4.1 women per million across the European Union were killed by family members or intimate partners in 2023, almost double the rate recorded for men, according to Eurostat.

Over the past eight years, women in the EU have consistently faced higher rates of homicide in domestic settings than men.

Between 2015 and 2023, the rate of women killed by their partners or close family fluctuated from a low of 3.9 per million in 2019 to a high of 4.4 in 2022 when the covid pandemic kicked in.

For men, rates ranged from 1.9 per million in both 2016 and 2021, to 2.3 in 2015 and 2020.

In 2023, the rate of men killed by family members or intimate partners rose slightly to 2.2 per million from 2.0 in 2022, the Eurostat data shows.

Related News