EU and Central Asian countries back major trans-caspian transport project

The European Union and Central Asian countries are discussing the development of so called Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum was held this week in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with participation of major institutional banks and private sector organisations.

The planned transportation project would connect and boost trade between Europe and Asia through the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

The forum focused on improving cross-regional transport, trade, energy connectivity, and digital links.

A series of new bilateral and regional agreements were announced, involving the EU and several international partners.

Major new investment projects

The forum is part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to develop new infrastructure and trade corridors with partner regions.

New figures presented at the event show that cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor has quadrupled between 2022 and 2025.

With further investment, flows could triple again by 2030, organisers of the forum predict.

Related News