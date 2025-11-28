Zelenskyy's chief of staff resigns following anti-corruption raids

"Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak has submitted his resignation," Zelenskyy announced in his daily message to the nation broadcast on social media. Yermak is considered by many to be the second most influential man in Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelenskyy plans to meet with potential candidates to succeed Andriy Yermak on Saturday. In the video, the president does not specify the reasons for his chief of staff's departure.

Andriy Yermak has already announced on social media that he is cooperating fully with the investigation.