Friday 28 November 2025
Zelenskyy's chief of staff resigns following anti-corruption raids

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, had resigned after investigators from the anti-corruption agency searched his home.

"Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak has submitted his resignation," Zelenskyy announced in his daily message to the nation broadcast on social media. Yermak is considered by many to be the second most influential man in Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelenskyy plans to meet with potential candidates to succeed Andriy Yermak on Saturday. In the video, the president does not specify the reasons for his chief of staff's departure.

Andriy Yermak has already announced on social media that he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

