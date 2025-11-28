Friday 28 November 2025
EU launches pact for Mediterranean in Barcelona

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Credit: EU

EU ministers and representatives from Southern Mediterranean countries jointly launched the 'Pact for the Mediterranean' at a conference in Barcelona on Friday.

The event coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Process, a partnership that has promoted deeper integration between the European Union and Mediterranean countries since 1995.

Ministers from across Europe and the Mediterranean attended the launch, which was co-chaired by EU's High Representative of Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, and Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.

The Pact lays out more than 100 joint initiatives and plans for ongoing collaboration between the EU and its Southern Mediterranean partners.

Preparations for an action plan are now set to begin, with more details about projects and participating countries expected in early 2026.

