New sanctions against Belarus in the offing?

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested new EU sanctions against Belarus following recent incidents of smuggling balloons entering Lithuania’s airspace.

Ms von der Leyen said on social media platform X that the situation at Lithuania’s border with Belarus was worsening due to increasing violations involving contraband balloons. These balloons are reportedly being deployed as part of a “hybrid attack” by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

The Commission President which this described as “totally unacceptable.”

Lithuania closed its border with Belarus at the end of October after dozens of weather balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes intruded into its airspace. The incidents severely disrupted air traffic at Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

Lithuanian authorities have accused Lukashenko of failing to prevent the incursions. In response, he expressed dismay over the border closure, accusing Western nations of waging a “hybrid war” against Belarus and its ally, Russia.