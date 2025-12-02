Eurozone inflation rises slightly to 2.2% in November

© newsit-gr

Annual inflation in the Eurozone is estimated to have reached 2.2% in November, up from 2.1% in October, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The services sector is expected to record the highest annual inflation rate in November at 3.5%, up from 3.4% in October.

Inflation for food, alcohol, and tobacco is projected to remain stable at 2.5%, compared to the previous month.

Industrial goods excluding energy saw a steady inflation rate of 0.6% in November.

Energy prices continued to decline, although the annual rate of decrease slowed to -0.5% from -0.9% in October.