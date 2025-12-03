EU Parliament President visits Cyprus ahead of Council Presidency

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was in Nicosia this week for talks with Cyprus’ leadership ahead of the country assuming the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Security, economic competitiveness, and increasing the EU's ability to act independently, are areas high on the agenda for Cyprus' Presidency.

The meetings involved the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and members of the Cypriot Council of Ministers.

Both Metsola and Christodoulides stated at a joint press conference that they intended to work closely together once Cyprus assumes the rotating Council presidency from 1 January for a six month period.

Metsola emphasised the need to address security challenges and simplify EU procedures, while Christodoulides spoke of strengthening the EU’s “strategic autonomy” and increasing its engagement with regional neighbours.

Cyprus plans next to invite European Parliament committee chairs to informal ministerial meetings.

Focus on European priorities

Discussions also covered supporting Ukraine, upholding the EU’s core values, and enhancing prosperity and quality of life for European citizens, the Parliament noted.

Aside from official meetings, Metsola and Christodoulides took part in a dialogue session with students from 12 EU countries, where topics such as migration, democracy, and youth involvement in EU projects were raised.

Cyprus will hand over the Council presidency to Ireland in July 2026.

