EU and Kazakhstan mark 10 Years of enhanced cooperation

The European Union and Kazakhstan mark ten years since the 'enhanced cooperation' agreement was signed between the two sides.

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday, discussions covered progress made in the last 10 years, and discussions covering further cooperation on energy and regional security.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together on key issues such as transport links and access to critical raw materials.

Visa facilitation

The EU and Kazakhstan will begin negotiations to simplify visa procedures for travellers and manage re-admission of individuals not authorised to remain in either territory.

Internal reforms, the judiciary, human rights, and gender equality were also discussed, the EEAS informed.

